Paul Finebaum Reacts To What’s Happening With Dabo Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is taking a lot of heat for his handling of various controversies during the protests against racial injustice. Paul Finebaum has taken notice of Swinney’s struggle to deal with what’s happening, and he is not pleased.

In his weekly radio spot with WJOX, Finebaum declared that Swinney looks “terrible” right now. He noted that between his focus on faith as opposed to substantive discussions, and his handling of the Danny Pearman situation, it’s not a good look.

Finebaum said that Swinney has had a good relationship with the media over the years, and is usually very open. But the fact that he has not even publicly addressed the Pearman controversy bothers him.

“Dabo Swinney can choose to do what he wants to do,” Finebaum said. “But I can tell you from reasonable people, he looks terrible right now. Why he hasn’t spoken out with a high degree of specificity, in terms of what went on with Danny Pearman, is beyond comprehension. Dabo has had an incredible relationship with the media over the years. He may be getting some residual from that, but I’m still pretty amazed.

“I know him pretty well and talked to him a couple weeks ago, not about this but another issue. He is usually very out front. I don’t know what is keeping him from speaking on this other than having to face the reality. There’s no getting around what Danny Pearman has apologized for and admitted. And there’s also no getting around the fact that Dabo Swinney has been silent for almost a week at a time in our country when silence is abhorrent.

“How many times have we had this conversation lately? You cannot be silent any longer while the national dialogue is where it is. I’m not sure Dabo Swinney has ever looked worse than he has in the last 7 days.”

Regardless of Swinney’s intentions, his actions have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Between his public stance on “racism and greed and jealousy and crime” being the product of living in a “sinful fallen world,” his “Football Matters” shirt, and his silence during the Pearman situation, Swinney has found a lot of new adversaries in recent weeks.

Sooner or later, he may be called to account for everything he’s said and done – or not done.

Do you agree with Paul Finebaum’s take on Dabo Swinney?