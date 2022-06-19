Paul Finebaum Rips Major Fan Base: College Football World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tell us how you really feel, Paul Finebaum...

Over the years, the longtime ESPN college football analyst has made it clear that he doesn't love the fan base of the Clemson Tigers.

This month, Finebaum ripped Clemson's fans for their reaction to his comments on Kirby Smart vs. Dabo Swinney. Finebaum admitted that he would take Smart over Swinney right now. The ESPN college football analyst called Smart the closest coach in the game to Nick Saban.

Clemson fans weren't happy and Finebaum pushed back.

"Are you telling me – I promised myself I wouldn't do this, but I'm going to – are you telling me that Kirby Smart is inferior by one number to Dabo Swinney, in spite of that championship? I don't need to remind you but look at the trajectory of the programs right now and where they are. I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news, and Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today.

"We want somebody to take a chance and say, 'You know what? Kirby Smart's a better coach than Dabo Swinney, and I don't care how many national championships he has. I'm saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record."

Finebaum then went after the fan abse.

"There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson," Finebaum said. "The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It's one thing if you've never won a national championship. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved."

Oh boy.

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"I think finebaum feels inferior to Clemson," one fan wrote.

"44-16 with a rookie qb destroyed finebaum brain, its never been the same since," another fan added.

"Look I get this is his job but the man covers the SEC. Please tell me how the answer isn’t anyone in the second tier of the SEC. Looking at you Auburn," one fan wondered.

Where do you stand on Finebaum vs. Clemson?