Peyton Manning Sums Up His Thoughts On QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence might just end up going down as the most-hyped prospect since Peyton Manning. With being said, it’s only fitting that the Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on the Clemson quarterback.

Well, that’s exactly what happened in a recent interview with the Charleston Post and Courier.

“I like the way Trevor plays,” Manning said, via the Charleston Post and Courier. “I like the way he competes and it’s been fun to see him develop between his freshman, sophomore and junior years. I’m excited for this next chapter for him.”

Manning also couldn’t help but crack a joke about an exchange he had with Lawrence in the past.

“I kind of heard that Trevor wore No. 16 at Clemson because he enjoyed watching me at Tennessee. “I said to Trevor, ‘I think it would have been a nicer tribute if you had gone to the same college that I went to.’”

Unfortunately for Manning, the Volunteers did not land Lawrence. That would’ve change the trajectory of his alma mater when you consider the fact that he made it to the College Football Playoff each season as the starter for the Tigers.

Next up for Lawrence will be to turn around whichever NFL franchise selects him in April. Everyone around the league believes he’ll go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence certainly impressed Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer during his throwing session this month. Nothing will be official until the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft starts on April 29, though.

[Charleston Post and Courier]