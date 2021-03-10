PFF Names The No. 1 Transfer In College Football This Offseason

The transfer market is always busy during the college football offseason. With the addition of the transfer portal, that is even more true.

There’s a ton of talent in the portal already and spring ball is just getting started. This week, PFF ranked the top 30 college football transfers as of right now.

At the top of the list was a former five-star recruit with multiple years of experience for one of the two best programs in the sport: Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Kendrick was dismissed from the Tigers late last month. The Rock Hill, S.C., native was productive in his three seasons at CU, but also had some disciplinary issues.

“Whichever team lands Kendrick will be getting a corner with plenty of potential,” writes PFF. “He joined Clemson as a five-star wide receiver recruit, and he spent his 2018 true freshman season at that position. Kendrick then moved to the defensive side of the ball in 2019, won a starting outside cornerback spot and played in 24 games for the Tigers. And outside of the two College Football Playoff contests, he was truly a lockdown corner.”

A multi-year starter with NFL potential is a rare find on the transfer market. Not surprisingly, Kendrick already has five major schools after him, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

“Unsurprisingly, a number of programs are in the mix for 247Sports’ top overall transfer cornerback of the 2021 offseason,” Hummer wrote. “Those schools include Georgia and Florida in addition to some contact from Alabama, Texas and TCU.”

During his time at Clemson, Kendrick tallied 63 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.