Photo: Clemson Fan’s Epic Prop Went Viral On Saturday

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers kept on rolling on Saturday night, blowing out the Miami Hurricanes in a primetime game on ABC.

Clemson beat Miami, 42-17, to stay undefeated.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was a happy man following the win.

“I thought we controlled the game from the opening kick. Just a fun, fun game all the way through. We made lot of mistakes, but they didn’t flinch. That’s the making of a good team,” Swinney said following the win.

He added: “I think we are 10-1 in rain games since 2009. I love that stat. It epitomizes the mindset you have to have.”

It was a fun night in Memorial Stadium, to be sure. Clemson’s limited crowd provided a fun environment for the Tigers against the Hurricanes.

One Clemson Tigers fan stood out. This Clemson fan had their own spin on the “turnover chain” trend in college football. Here’s the “apple turnovers” chain:

"Apple Turnover" chain > Turnover Chain pic.twitter.com/Zc7ZCF3Lvc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2020

Well done, Clemson Tigers fan. That is one of the coolest college football fan props that we have seen in a long time.

Clemson, meanwhile, improved to 4-0 with the win over Miami on Saturday night. The Hurricanes dropped to 3-1 on the season with the loss to the country’s No. 1 team.