Photo: College GameDay’s D.J. Uiagalelei Sign Is Going Viral

Even though College GameDay had to make a few changes this season due to the current pandemic, there are still plenty of hilarious signs going viral each week.

This weekend’s show is in South Bend to preview an ACC clash between Clemson and Notre Dame. The major storyline for this game is that Trevor Lawrence will not play since he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Filling in for Lawrence this weekend is DJ Uiagalelei, who looked phenomenal last Saturday against Boston College, completing 30-of-41 pass attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s tough to figure out if it’s harder to stop Uiagalelei from picking apart a defense or pronounce his name. Since he has one of the most unique names in all of college football, a Clemson fan decided to make a sign about it for College GameDay.

The sign that went viral this morning said “Notre Dame will win when I can pronounce Uiagalelei.”

If the majority of the country can learn how to quickly pronounce Tua Tagovailoa, they can figure out how to say Uiagalelei.

After all, Uiagalelei will be a star for years to come. The former five-star recruit already looks capable of leading Clemson’s offense, and to be honest he’d probably start right now for most programs.

We’ll see if Uiagalelei can lead Clemson to a huge win over Notre Dame tonight.