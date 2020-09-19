The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Trevor Lawrence’s Fiancee Is Pumped For Today’s Game

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 1.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the start of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 Clemson Tigers are rolling in their home opener.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is trouncing The Citadel. The Tigers lead the FCS program, 28-0, after one quarter.

Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is having quite a start. He’s completed 6 of 7 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns so far.

It’s been a great start to the year for Lawrence, who had a great offseason. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, at midfield at Memorial Stadium over the summer.

“It was awesome. I was super nervous. I told Marissa we were doing graduation pictures,” Lawrence told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi last week. “We went out on the field. … We were out on the field and we had one of our team photographers taking our pictures. It seems a little bit cliche but Clemson in general has meant so much to both of us and our story.”

Lawrence’s fiancee is in the stands for today’s game. Mowry, a college soccer player, posted about it on her Instagram Story.

“Finally Game Day,” she wrote.

Lawrence is putting on quite a show for everyone so far. The Clemson Tigers star is showing off that arm strength:

Clemson and The Citadel are currently playing on ACC Network.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.