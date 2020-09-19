Photo: Trevor Lawrence’s Fiancee Is Pumped For Today’s Game

Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 Clemson Tigers are rolling in their home opener.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is trouncing The Citadel. The Tigers lead the FCS program, 28-0, after one quarter.

Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is having quite a start. He’s completed 6 of 7 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns so far.

It’s been a great start to the year for Lawrence, who had a great offseason. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, at midfield at Memorial Stadium over the summer.

“It was awesome. I was super nervous. I told Marissa we were doing graduation pictures,” Lawrence told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi last week. “We went out on the field. … We were out on the field and we had one of our team photographers taking our pictures. It seems a little bit cliche but Clemson in general has meant so much to both of us and our story.”

Lawrence’s fiancee is in the stands for today’s game. Mowry, a college soccer player, posted about it on her Instagram Story.

“Finally Game Day,” she wrote.

Lawrence is putting on quite a show for everyone so far. The Clemson Tigers star is showing off that arm strength:

Trevor Lawrence with a 44-yard dime 💰 (via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/YXSV0khmlY — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 19, 2020

Clemson and The Citadel are currently playing on ACC Network.