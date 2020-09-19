Photos Show What Clemson’s Socially Distanced Crowd Is Like

After opening the season with a win at Wake Forest last week, Clemson football is home this weekend hosting The Citadel.

Normally, Memorial Stadium would be a madhouse for the home opener, but because of COVID-19, Clemson’s crowd has capacity restrictions today. The Tigers were planning on having approximately 19,000 fans socially-distanced throughout the stadium this afternoon.

Clemson beat writer Grace Raynor of The Athletic snapped a photo of Memorial Stadium about 25 minutes before this afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The crowd is a stark contract to what we’d expect from the Tiger faithful.

Check out the scene below.

Here’s the socially-distanced scene about 25 mins before kickoff: pic.twitter.com/4bveKh6V8E — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 19, 2020

The fans that are in attendance will see an easy win for the home team. Clemson is favored by more than 40 points this afternoon and already scored on its first drive.

Having already won 37-13 last week, Clemson is unlikely to be challenged until perhaps facing Miami on October 10.

If the Hurricanes can’t put up a fight, the Tigers might not get a stiff test until playing at Notre Dame on November 7.