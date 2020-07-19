Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now an engaged man.

Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

“Easiest YES of my life!!!” Mowry wrote on Instagram. “I love you always Trevor.”

Lawrence proposed at midfield on Friday. He got down on one knee at the 50-yard line and popped the question to Mowry, whom he’s been dating for several years. She said yes.

Mowry plays soccer at Anderson University in South Carolina. The happy couple has been dating since high school. Mowry is often spotted in the stands at Lawrence’s games.

The happy couple has been able to spend more time together than usual as of late due to the pandemic. The status of the 2020 college football season is currently in doubt.

The future is certainly bright for the future Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence.

Clemson’s star quarterback is entering what should be his final collegiate season. Lawrence, a former five-star recruit, is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most experts have Lawrence going No. 1 overall. He’s seen by many as a generational, Andrew Luck-type quarterback prospect.

For now, though, Trevor and Marissa can simply enjoy their engagement.