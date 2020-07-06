Photos: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Jilly Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly, celebrated their one-year anniversary over the weekend.

Jilly Anais, a musical artist, posted a heartwarming message for the star NFL quarterback on Instagram.

“LoveBug, This year has been nothing but pure bliss! I love doing life with you.. You are my best friend, my pookie dookie, my motivation, my backbone, my happy place! I fall deeper in love with you every second of every day! I love you, I adore you and I can’t wait to continue building unforgettable memories with you.. 1 year down, forever to go! Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

Watson responded: “Love you Luvbug!”

Watson posted his own message about their anniversary on his Instagram page, as well.

“I’m PROUD OF YOU LUV! Thank you for rockin’ with me through the good & the bad! I adore you and you motivate me. You my best friend shorty and we got many more memories & blessings to come! Love you Girl!” he wrote.

Watson and the Houston Texans, meanwhile, are heading into a big 2020 season. The Texans are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bill O’Brien made some big moves this offseason, trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Houston is set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Kansas City in primetime.