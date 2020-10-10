Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers are less than two hours away from what could be the biggest game of their regular season.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to host No. 7 Miami at Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening. ESPN’s College GameDay is in town for the game and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call tonight.

Lawrence will obviously be the player to watch tonight. He’s the near-consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“When I look at quarterbacks, I like to look at some of the intangibles. It is not just he is 6-feet-6 and 220 pounds and can make every throw. There are a lot of quarterbacks that come out that are big and have big arms. This kid is an incredible competitor. He is one of those guys where if you play him in anything, he is going to want to beat you. I love that about him. I enjoyed watching him change and evolve from a true freshman to where he is right now. I was talking with him yesterday on a Zoom like this and his maturity and natural development as a human being, he is engaged now and he has grown up in front of our eyes. If I were a football team in the NFL and my team had a chance to get my hands on him, I love what he brings to the table with making every throw, he is athletic and can get out of trouble and he can create,” Herbstreit said of Lawrence this week.

It’s been quite the year for Lawrence so far. Earlier this summer, the Heisman Trophy contender got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

“It was awesome. I was super nervous. I told Marissa we were doing graduation pictures,” Lawrence told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi. “We went out on the field. … We were out on the field and we had one of our team photographers taking our pictures. It seems a little bit cliche but Clemson in general has meant so much to both of us and our story.”

Lawrence proposed at midfield at Memorial Stadium over the summer. He got down on one knee at the 50-yard line and popped the question to Mowry, whom he’s been dating for several years. She said yes.

Mowry is a college athlete, too. She played soccer at Anderson University in South Carolina. Mowry should be in the stands on Saturday night.

Clemson and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ABC.