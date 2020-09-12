Photos: Meet Marissa Mowry, The Fiancee Of QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence, the best player in college football, is set to make his 2020 season debut on Saturday night. Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, is taking on Wake Forest.

The Clemson Tigers star quarterback is playing in what should be his final college season. Lawrence confirmed earlier on Saturday that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s been a big year for Lawrence so far. Earlier this summer, the Heisman Trophy contender got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

“It was awesome. I was super nervous. I told Marissa we were doing graduation pictures,” Lawrence told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi. “We went out on the field. … We were out on the field and we had one of our team photographers taking our pictures. It seems a little bit cliche but Clemson in general has meant so much to both of us and our story.”

Lawrence proposed at midfield at Memorial Stadium. He got down on one knee at the 50-yard line and popped the question to Mowry, whom he’s been dating for several years. She said yes.

Mowry played soccer at Anderson University in South Carolina. The happy couple has been dating since high school. Mowry is often spotted in the stands at Lawrence’s games.

The happy couple was been able to spend more time together than usual as of late due to the pandemic.

The future is certainly bright for the future Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence.

Tonight, Lawrence will get to showcase that.

Clemson is set to kick off against Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.