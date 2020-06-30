Photos: Trevor Lawrence, Girlfriend Marissa Enjoy A Beach Day

Trevor Lawrence is believed by most to be a generational quarterback prospect, but not everyone feels that way.

“Do I think he has every measurable you need? Do I think he’s going to be an excellent professional football quarterback? I do. But right now, looking at Trevor Lawrence — even though he has a transcendent talent level — I have not seen a transcendent football player,” ESPN’s Ryan Clark said earlier this month.

Lawrence doesn’t seem to be worrying about his NFL status right now, though. The Clemson Tigers star is focused on the upcoming 2020 season.

He’s been spending some quality time with his girlfriend, too. Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, enjoyed a beach day on Monday.

That is some strong hair from both members of the golden locks couple.

Lawrence and Mowry – a college soccer player – have been able to enjoy more time together than usual this offseason due to the pandemic.

The 2020 college football season will hopefully be here soon, though. The season is scheduled to begin in late August/early September, though who knows what’ll happen with the pandemic.

If the season does happen, Clemson is expected to begin the season ranked No. 1 overall. The Tigers will enter the fall as the clear ACC favorite and a College Football Playoff frontrunner.

Lawrence is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, too.