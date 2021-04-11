Photos: Trevor Lawrence Got Married On Saturday

April 2021 could wind up being the most important month of Trevor Lawrence’s entire life when he looks back on it. Just weeks ahead of an NFL Draft that could change his life forever, he did something else life-changing: He got married.

On Saturday, Lawrence and longtime sweetheart Marissa Mowry tied the knot with a ceremony at an undisclosed chapel. Mowry posted some of the pictures on Instagram and they are simply stunning.

“My love🤍 forever,” Mowry wrote. Her post has over 23,000 likes in just 25 minutes since she published them.

“Congrats!! So beautiful,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Congratulations on the wedding day yesterday love the pictures,” wrote another.

The honeymoon will have to be brief though. Trevor Lawrence has a crucial date with the NFL coming up later this month.

Lawrence is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll promptly become the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

In three years at Clemson, Lawrence won three ACC titles, made the College Football Playoff three times and won a national title as a true freshman in 2018. He finished his career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, 943 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

No player since Andrew Luck has had as much hype around him as Trevor Lawrence.

But the hard work starts in May. For now, Lawrence can just enjoy some quality time with his new bride.