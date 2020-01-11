Poor Weather Forces Clemson To Practice In Team Hotel

With the College Football Playoff national title game only two days away, Clemson and LSU are officially in New Orleans preparing for the final game of the season.

Unfortunately for Clemson, the weather in New Orleans is not cooperating with its practice schedule.

The forecast for this morning and afternoon in New Orleans calls for hail and heavy rain. That’s obviously not ideal for the Tigers since they were going to practice outdoors.

Initially the plan was for Clemson to practice at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Unlike the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, there is no luxury of playing inside a controlled climate.

Clemson is making a last-minute audible due to the poor weather in Louisiana.

Instead of practicing at Yulman Stadium, the defending champions will practice at their hotel.

Due to weather, we just got an update that Clemson's practice (was outside) will now be at… their team hotel. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) January 11, 2020

Dabo Swinney probably can’t be too thrilled about this development. Nonetheless, the team can’t afford to risk practicing in poor weather with a national title game looming.

Besides, the Tigers had more than enough time to legitimately practice before their upcoming showdown. At this point, it’s more than likely that today’s practice is similar to walk-through.

Clemson and LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.