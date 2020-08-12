President Trump Says He’s Spoken With College Football Star, Head Coach

It looks like President Donald Trump is planning to do more than just tweet his support for protecting the 2020 college football season.

On Wednesday, the President revealed that he spoke to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron about playing college football this fall. Earlier this week, President Trump retweeted Lawrence’s “#WeWantToPlay tweet. He also got words of support from Orgeron (much to the chagrin of one of his former players).

Whether President Trump is able to take direct action in ensuring college football happens remains to be seen. There are certainly any number of things he can do to influence coming events.

It’s actually not too surprising that President Trump is getting so involved in this issue. There’s some overlap between the top college football states in the country, and the president’s voter base.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and several Group of Five conferences have already canceled their seasons. But the Big 12, SEC and ACC seem intent on pushing forward.

If he can help save the 2020 college football season for the 38 schools in those conferences, he’d probably be seen as a hero.

We’ll see if he continues to be a voice for #WeWantToPlay, or it this is all lip service.

Time is running out for the people with the power to make a difference to actually do something.

Will President Trump actually do anything to save college football?