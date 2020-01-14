Refs Miss Big Out Of Bounds Call In LSU vs. Clemson

LSU just took a 21-17 lead against Clemson thanks to Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and some good fortune related to officiating.

The Tigers’ scoring drive was bolstered by an official missing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s left hand hitting the sideline when he tried to regain his balance. Edwards-Helaire had caught a short pass but couldn’t stay inbounds after he was hit by Clemson’s Tanner Muse.

However, the ref missed it. Edwards-Helaire wound up gaining an additional 17 yards, and LSU hurried to the line to snap the ball before the play could be reviewed.

Two plays later, the Tigers scored on a Burrow-to-Chase touchdown throw.

Edwards-Helaire keeps making these plays in space. pic.twitter.com/Q3SyfwbD3g — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) January 14, 2020

To quote the great MC Hammer … … … you can't touch this. pic.twitter.com/g8McXuENdb — The Ringer (@ringer) January 14, 2020

The Pac-12 officiating crew missed one here. Hopefully they don’t miss an even bigger call down the road tonight.

Thus far, the national championship game has not disappointed. The amount of talent and sheer speed and athleticism on the field is staggering.

We should be in for a good finish.