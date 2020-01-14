Video: Refs Take Clemson Touchdown Away With Terrible Call

Things just aren’t going Clemson’s way in the national championship game, as even the officiating crew has made calls that really hurt Dabo Swinney’s squad.

Clemson desperately needs to put up points in the fourth quarter if it wants any chance at mounting a comeback. Trevor Lawrence thought he connected with Tee Higgins for a touchdown, but the officials called it back due to offensive pass interference.

Upon further review, it didn’t even look as if Higgins pushed off. It was just standard hand fighting between him and Kary Vincent Jr.

This penalty ended up stalling Clemson’s drive and resulted in a punt.

“offensive pass interference” in the National Championship pic.twitter.com/5Lt9WButT3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 14, 2020

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee had no trouble sharing his thoughts on the blown call.

If the officials didn’t call pass interference on that play, it certainly would have made the game much more interesting.

LSU currently leads 42-25 over Clemson midway through the fourth quarter. At this point, it would take a miracle from the defending champions in order for them to retain their title.

Do you think Higgins pushed off on this play, or did the officials just make a terrible call at such a crucial point in the game?