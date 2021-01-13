Report: Clemson’s Tony Elliott A Candidate For NFL Job

On Tuesday night, the Seattle Seahawks made an official decision on offensive coordinator Brain Schottenheimer.

“Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years,” the team announced in a statement. “Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways.”

Not long after the news broke, potential candidates started to emerge. College football fans may be very familiar with one candidate: Clemson’s Tony Elliott. NFL insider Josina Anderson brought Elliott up as a potential candidate.

“I’m hearing Tony Elliott, Clemson’s offensive coordinator/ running backs, may also draw some interest for the #Seahawks OC vacancy, in terms of being discussed,” Anderson said.

Elliott has been a candidate for various college football head coaching jobs in recent years. His work with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence drew praise from all over the country.

The former Clemson wide receiver has worked his way up the coaching ranks. He started as a running backs coach for the Tigers. He eventually became the co-offensive coordinator for several years before taking over full time for the 2020 season.

Elliott won the Broyles Award – given to the nation’s top assistant coach – in 2017. Now it sounds like he could be in the mix to take the next step.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear he wants to establish the running game next season. Elliott helped develop star running backs like Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne recently.