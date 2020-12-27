Report: Clemson’s Tony Elliott Under Consideration For NFL Job

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has been on Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2011 and has shared in all of the glory his boss has. But it looks like he could be up for a job in the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Elliott is being targeted as a staffer for Wink Martindale, the Ravens defensive coordinator. Martindale is interviewing for NFL head coaching jobs this offseason. He reportedly has Elliott on his staff target list along with former head coaches Lovie Smith and Marvin Lewis.

But Tony Elliott would undoubtedly attract far more attention as a coaching hire given where he’s just come from. Joining the team that gets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be Trevor Lawrence, has to be appealing.

On the other hand, it’s strange to imagine Elliott leaving such a good job in college for the exact same role or even a reduced one in the NFL. Then again, maybe an NFL team is willing to give him a pay raise from the $1.6 million he got from Clemson this year.

One name to consider when discussing head coach possibilities: #Ravens DC Wink Martindale. He’s considered to be one of the top candidates, and this season has only bolstered that. His staff targets include #Clemson OC Tony Elliott, and former HCs Marvin Lewis and Lovie Smith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Tony Elliott played wide receiver at Clemson and spent five years coaching wide receivers between South Carolina State and Furman before Dabo Swinney brought him on board as running backs coach in 2011.

Swinney promoted Elliott to co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and full offensive coordinator this past year. During his time at Clemson he’s won two national championships and the 2017 Broyles Award for best assistant.

This past year we saw former LSU assistant Joe Brady make the jump from college assistant to offensive coordinator. Perhaps 2021 will be the year Tony Elliott makes the same jump.

Would Elliott be a good fit for the NFL?