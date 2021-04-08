Report: Trevor Lawrence Has Good Reason For Not Being In Indianapolis

Ahead of the NFL Draft in three weeks, NFL prospects are descending on Indianapolis for standard medical exams. But there’s one extremely notable absence from Indianapolis: Clemson QB and presumptive top pick Trevor Lawrence.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Lawrence has a pretty good reason for not showing up today. Taking to Twitter, Rapoport revealed that Lawrence is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend.

Rapoport also pointed out that medical reasons could keep him from attending the exam as well. He is recovering from a torn labrum and is enjoying a strong rehab.

Per the report, Lawrence has resumed throwing the football over the past. He isn’t at 100-percent just yet, but he has “turned a corner” on his recovery.

Not that it will hinder the Jacksonville Jaguars in the slightest from drafting Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence has been the consensus top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft since his freshman season at Clemson back in 2018. In three years with the Tigers he threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

2020 wasn’t Lawrence’s best year in terms of accomplishments, but he did post a career-high 69.2-percent completion rate. He posted career highs in just about every per game statistic even though he was limited to just 10 games.

And now he’s getting married just weeks before being anointed the savior of an NFL franchise.

April 2021 could wind up being one of the best months of Trevor Lawrence’s entire life.