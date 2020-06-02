Since he led the Clemson Tigers to a national title as a true freshman, Trevor Lawrence has been regarded as the best quarterback prospect in nearly a decade. He has the perfect amount of arm talent, athleticism and football IQ to succeed at the next level.

That being said, Lawrence did struggle a little bit at times during his sophomore season. In fact, he doubled his interception total from his freshman year.

While the consensus around the country is that Lawrence will be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, there are a few analysts that have expressed their concern over the Clemson superstar.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was on Get Up to talk about his main issue with Lawrence. He cited the national championship game from last season, where he completed only 48.6 percent of his pass attempts.

Here are the concerns that Clark has about Lawrence, via 247Sports:

“He has it all; he’s tall, he has a cannon, he understands the game, but being on the sideline against LSU in the national championship, he was off and he wasn’t good,” Clark said. “You can speak about 394 passing yards, but I’m talking about the arrant throws. I’m speaking of having Tee Higgins, who was an early second-round pick, and Justyn Ross on the other side with Travis Etienne, and not being able to move the ball and it largely being Trevor Lawrence’s fault.”

Lawrence did have a few outings where his accuracy simply wasn’t there.

It’s hard to knock Lawrence for this one flaw, but at the same time there aren’t many flaws to choose from when it comes to evaluating the Clemson product.

We’ll see if Trevor Lawrence can solidify his status as the best quarterback in college football this fall.