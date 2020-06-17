SEC Analyst Makes National Championship Prediction

With the college football season (hopefully) right on the horizon, get ready for a slew of preseason national championship predictions.

SEC Network and ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic is the latest expert to offer his picks for the College Football Playoff and 2020 national title winner. He did so in an interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello as part of the company’s “Social Distance” series.

Cubelic is picking Clemson and Ohio State to get back to the playoff, with Alabama joining them after a year hiatus and the Big 12 champion earning the final slot. When all is said and done, he thinks Dabo Swinney will have claimed his third national title.

“Clemson is winning the national championship,” Cubelic said. “I think Ohio State lost way too much up front, and it’s not just Chase Young. Nobody paid attention to what DaVon Hamilton and those guys did. They had a great defensive line around Chase Young and a solid group of linebackers around him, with one of the best corners in college football.

“I think when you remove all of that, that’s going to be a little bit too tough to replace for Ohio State. I think Clemson finds a way to win the national title this year.”

Social Distance: An early playoff projection for @colecubelic looks like Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and a Big 12 team TBD. https://t.co/gMqzi0sgA7 pic.twitter.com/aqFiVaLaDS — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 17, 2020

Sure, Cubelic isn’t quite going out on a limb with these picks. But considering the way college football has played out the last few years, it’s tough to argue that his line of thinking is wrong.

You can view the entire “Social Distance” interview between Marcello and Cubelic here.