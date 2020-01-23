Between Trevor Lawrence returning for his junior year and DJ Uiagalelei arriving on campus, the Clemson quarterback room was going to be a little too crowded for Chase Brice in 2020. With that in mind, he’s entered the transfer portal, and is already drawing attention from schools.

Greg Arias of Vanderbilt Maven reported that he spoke to Brice, who confirmed via text that he has been in contact with Vanderbilt as a possible transfer destination. However, Brice stopped short of saying he’s made a decision at this time.

Per the report, Brice initially considered Georgia as a possible destination. But the Bulldogs’ recent addition of Jamie Newman via the transfer portal reportedly makes that move less likely.

BREAKING: I talked to former Clemson QB Chase Brice @chasebrice7 via text and he confirmed he has spoken with Vanderbilt as a possible transfer destination. No decision has been made yet, but Commodores are in the conversation.

In the past two years at Clemson, Brice has played almost exclusively in spot duty. He has 80 completions for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns in 23 games, and another 187 rushing yards.

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores could certainly use an upgrade at the QB position.

Derek Mason’s QBs collectively completed just 53.0-percent of their passes and scored just 10 touchdowns. The Commodores finished the season with a paltry 3-9 record, going just 1-7 in the SEC.

Suffice it to say, Brice and Vanderbilt has the potential to be a much more successful arrangement for both sides.