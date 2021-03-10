Several Major Schools In Contention For Travis Etienne’s Brother

Coming off a historic career at Clemson, running back Travis Etienne is preparing for a career in the NFL. But the college football world won’t have to wait long for another running back named Etienne to enter the fold.

According to 247Sports, Etienne’s brother Trevor Etienne has been picking up offers from many major schools. Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee are just a few of the schools to make an offer.

But Trevor Etienne had some especially nice things to say about LSU, Clemson and Alabama. In an interview, he pointed out that he was an LSU fan growing up but also followed Alabama.

However, he admitted the ongoing pandemic is making it a little difficult for him to visit his top schools. As a result, it may be a while for him to narrow down his list.

“It’s kind of crazy with [COVID-19] and everything,” Trevor Etienne told 247Sports. “It’s kind of hard to narrow down my decisions being that you can’t make visits. It’s hard to say you want to go somewhere and you don’t even know what the place is like.”

College football's top programs are jockeying for Trevor Etienne, Travis Etienne's 4-star brother. "He’s definitely going to be much better than I am," Travis tells @Andrew_Ivins. https://t.co/ZTyac7n7OP pic.twitter.com/MmcEUw1rBA — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 10, 2021

247Sports rates Etienne as the No. 136 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 12 running back in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

His older brother has had nothing but nice things to say about him. Travis Etienne went so far as to declare that Trevor will be better than he was.

Given that Travis Etienne had 78 touchdowns and over 6,000 yards from scrimmage in four years at Clemson, that’s higher praise than even he realizes.

Where would you like to see Trevor Etienne go?