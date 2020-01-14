Photo Shows Crowd Makeup At LSU vs. Clemson Tonight

This year’s national championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Since it’s not too far away from Baton Rouge, many anticipated the majority of the crowd to be wearing LSU colors.

We’ve seen the Superdome packed with LSU fans over the years, so it’s not too surprising to see that many are out in full force tonight. However, the Clemson fan base cannot be underestimated.

Even though most of the fans in the Superdome will be supporting LSU, there are photos circulating that show just how many Clemson supporters made the trip to New Orleans.

Despite projections of 70 percent of the stands being filled in purple and gold, it appears there is plenty of orange in the crowd as well.

Here’s a photo of the crowd at the national title game:

Early projections were a 70-30 LSU crowd, calls of a Clemson fatigue (I was one of them). I think we underestimated the orange version of the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/7QDaIZOFkR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2020

Make no mistake about it, Clemson fans travel well when it comes to playoff football. Nonetheless, the expectation is that LSU fans will have a much larger presence in the Superdome.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of a factor the crowd plays tonight, especially when Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers are on offense.

Kickoff for this national title game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.