Sideline Photo Of Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral Tonight

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the sidelines of the Tigers’ game in South Bend this evening, despite testing positive just under 10 days ago.

If you’re a college football fan, you’re well aware of the circumstances surrounding the Clemson program these past two weeks. Lawrence tested positive early last week and missed last Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Lawrence’s timetable to return didn’t allow him to play tonight against No. 4 Notre Dame, which is obviously a major loss for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. But in a surprise twist, the Clemson superstar quarterback joined his team on the sideline for tonight’s game.

College football fans are wondering why this is allowed.

How is Trevor Lawrence on the sideline but can’t play? Am I missing something? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 8, 2020

However, it’s been revealed that Lawrence has not fully made it through the recovery process. He still needs to be evaluated for myocarditis and other cardiovascular issues before returning to game action. But he is allowed to be on the sideline in a mask tonight.

A photo of Trevor Lawrence at tonight’s game is going viral this evening. He was spotted pulling down his mask to talk with one of his teammates. In the era of mask wearing, this is an obvious no-no.

Take a look at the photo of Lawrence in the tweet below.

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff may want to isolate Lawrence from his teammates. The last thing the Tigers can afford is a team-wide outbreak.

Clemson, meanwhile, is in a tight battle with Notre Dame. You can catch the rest of the game on NBC.