Skip Bayless Calls Out Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney’s been heavily criticized this past week for his “Football Matters” t-shirt and his overall response – or lack thereof – to the nationwide protests. Popular sports analyst Skip Bayless is the latest to share his thoughts on the Clemson head coach.

To be quite honest, the reaction to Swinney’s shirt was probably exaggerated. Swinney donning a “Football Matters” t-shirt was possibly just bad luck and bad timing. The Tigers’ head coach has since came out and explained him donning the t-shirt was just a coincidence and has nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite an explanation and his now-voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement, plenty of people continue to criticize Swinney for his actions last week. Bayless is the latest to voice his frustration regarding the Clemson head coach.

Bayless thinks Swinney is “being oblivious” for his lack of awareness for the Black Lives Matters movement. He also criticized Swinney, saying his recent comments are the equivalent to the “All Lives Matter” movement.

Not only did Dabo dare to wear that “Football Matters” t-shirt, he then said, “God loves us all.” Isn’t that equivalent to All Lives Matter? Dabo, you’re being oblivious. https://t.co/rxq0FKwSOA — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2020

Bayless certainly didn’t hold back in calling out the Clemson head coach.

Bayless, like many others, is likely exaggerating the situation. Swinney has taken time this past week to attempt to clear the air and voice his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.