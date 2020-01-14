Skip Bayless Says Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence Isn’t Close

Trevor Lawrence was the quarterback of the future entering the 2019 season. That mantle has now been placed on LSU QB Joe Burrow.

Lawrence is a terrific quarterback prospect. He’ll likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Burrow is a generational talent. He had the best individual season in collegiate quarterback history.

Burrow’s received major praise after Monday night’s championship win over Clemson. Skip Bayless is the latest to weigh in on why he prefers Burrow over Lawrence.

It doesn’t happen too often, but Bayless is spot-on here.

“Joe Burrow is much better than Trevor Lawrence. … This is not even close; Joe Burrow will be a much better NFL quarterback than Trevor Lawrence,” Bayless said, via Undisputed. “I’ve had issues with Trevor Lawrence all year. … Trevor Lawrence is not an accurate passer. … I’m not sure this is gonna work in the NFL. I’m not saying he’s gonna be bad, but he’s not gonna be what the other kid [Burrow] is.”

Bayless’ take has a lot more to do with Lawrence’s struggles than Burrow’s successes. But the sports analyst may have a point here.

Lawrence has had the benefit of playing in the ACC, which many regard as the weakest Power 5 conference. Granted, the Clemson QB knows how to win.

But Lawrence’s performance Monday night exposed several weaknesses in his game while Burrow only seemed to get better as the championship game wore on.