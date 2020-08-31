Speculation Is Now Brewing About Dabo Swinney, NFL Job

It’s tough to imagine Dabo Swinney as anything other than a college football coach, but speculation is now brewing about the Clemson coach and the NFL.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannebaum suggested on Get Up! on Monday morning that Swinney and his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, could be a package deal for one NFL team.

That team could be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are trending for Lawrence following the release of running back Leonard Fournette.

Tannebaum added that Swinney has been on the short list for a lot of NFL teams in search of a new head coach.

“There’s a lot of speculation that Dabo Swinney, who’s been on the short list of multiple head coaching searches, could be a coach that teams want to talk about,” Tannenbaum said on Monday morning. “This would be the perfect storm and here’s why. He’s immensely popular in that area of the country and if he can go with Trevor Lawrence right down the road to Jacksonville, with all those picks and cap room, that’s the ideal situation. I know from talking to a number of NFL general managers, they see Dabo in the same mold as Pete Carroll. A high energy guy. Pete Carroll has been a coach in the college and the pros. If Dabo Swinney was going to do it, and that’s a big if, this would be the perfect situation…If Swinney would ever go, this would be the perfect storm to do it with, following this season.”

It’s still difficult to imagine Swinney leaving Clemson for an NFL job. However, there is some uncertainty in the college football world right now. Perhaps that will eventually lead to someone like Swinney making the jump to the NFL.

For now, though, Swinney and Lawrence are simply focused on Clemson’s season.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the year on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.