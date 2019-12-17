Over the past decade we’ve seen a plethora of great players in college football. Even though it’s tough to rank all the elite athletes, Sporting News named the top player from the past ten years.

There have been nine Heisman Trophy winners that were quarterbacks over the past decade. Any of those winners would have been a great choice for college football player of the decade, but Sporting News actually went with an athlete that didn’t win the prestigious award.

Sporting News has named former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson the college football athlete of the decade.

Watson had an incredible career with the Tigers, leading them to a national championship in 2016. He finished his collegiate career with 10,168 passing yards and 90 touchdowns.

Clemson’s run of dominance can be traced back to when Watson took over at quarterback. The way he would make plays with his arm and legs made it tough for even Alabama to stop him.

The final game of Watson’s career at Clemson ended with him throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow for the national championship. It’s a throw that will go down in history.

Do you agree with Sporting News’ decision to name Watson the college football player of the decade?

