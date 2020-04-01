Sports Illustrated Names College Football’s “WR U”

The topic of which school is the best at producing certain positions is a heated one among college football fans. The argument surrounding the wide receiver position is especially intense.

Sports Illustrated’s “Position U” series continues today with the focus on playmakers on the perimeter. Wide receiver is the flashiest and most dynamic position on the field and the programs SI highlighted this morning have had no shortage of explosive pass catchers in the last 10 years.

The data set for SI’s rankings is for 2010-19. The scoring system includes draft position, NFL games started and NFL awards.

After crunching the numbers, Clemson has been designated as the modern “Wide Receiver U.” The Tigers’ 54 total points are eight more than second-place Ohio State and 14 more than LSU, which is ranked third.

Clemson has had a laundry list of star wideouts, including DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams and Martavis Bryant.

How prolific has Clemson been? Eleven of their receivers who entered the league between 2010 and ’19 started at least one game in the NFL. The Tigers are led by DeAndre Hopkins and his three All-Pro nods—only Central Michigan alum Antonio Brown has more.

The depth of Clemson’s wide receiver alumni is especially impressive considering the high-end talent produced by Ohio State (Michael Thomas), Alabama (Julio Jones and Amari Cooper) and LSU (Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry).

Oklahoma was previously named “QB U” with Alabama earning “Linebacker U” honors. Next up will be offensive linemen tomorrow.

The series will run through the weekend.