The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Stephen A. Smith Blasts National Title Game Referees

espn's stephen a. smithTORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Targeting calls have been a hotly contested topic throughout the 2019 college football season. The debate continues after a questionable targeting call during Monday night’s national championship game.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski – a leader of the Tigers’ stout defense – was ejected for initiating contact with the crown of his helmet on an LSU player in the third quarter.

The contact wasn’t vicious or of malicious intent. Skalski even made contact with the LSU player’s shoulder, not the helmet.

But the definition of the rule is clear – using the crown of the helmet for any contact whatsoever is targeting and warrants a disqualification.

The officiating decision has sparked mass outrage from fans across the country. The legendary Stephen A. Smith is the latest to voice his frustration.

“What B.S. To get thrown out of the game for hit is utterly ridiculous,” Smith said on Twitter. “Penalty? Fine. But to get thrown out of the damn game? Just F&@$& Ridiculous!”

Most fans feel the exact same way.

Ohio State fans are well aware of questionable targeting calls. In fact, Clemson was the beneficiary of a horrendous targeting call when the Tigers played the Buckeyes a few weeks ago.

Clemson fans now know how it feels.

LSU currently leads Clemson 35-24 late in the third quarter. Catch the final period on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.