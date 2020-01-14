Stephen A. Smith Blasts National Title Game Referees

Targeting calls have been a hotly contested topic throughout the 2019 college football season. The debate continues after a questionable targeting call during Monday night’s national championship game.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski – a leader of the Tigers’ stout defense – was ejected for initiating contact with the crown of his helmet on an LSU player in the third quarter.

The contact wasn’t vicious or of malicious intent. Skalski even made contact with the LSU player’s shoulder, not the helmet.

But the definition of the rule is clear – using the crown of the helmet for any contact whatsoever is targeting and warrants a disqualification.

The officiating decision has sparked mass outrage from fans across the country. The legendary Stephen A. Smith is the latest to voice his frustration.

“What B.S. To get thrown out of the game for hit is utterly ridiculous,” Smith said on Twitter. “Penalty? Fine. But to get thrown out of the damn game? Just F&@$& Ridiculous!”

Most fans feel the exact same way.

Ohio State fans are well aware of questionable targeting calls. In fact, Clemson was the beneficiary of a horrendous targeting call when the Tigers played the Buckeyes a few weeks ago.

Clemson fans now know how it feels.

LSU currently leads Clemson 35-24 late in the third quarter. Catch the final period on ESPN.