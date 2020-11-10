Steve Young Says There’s 1 Team Trevor Lawrence Should Avoid

Steve Young knows what it is like to enter the NFL on a bad team, so he’s concerned about how Trevor Lawrence might start off his career.

On ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown tonight, Young addressed the possibility of Lawrence being drafted No. 1 by the New York Jets. At 0-8, New York is the only team in the NFL without a win, heading into tonight’s game against the New England Patriots.

If the season plays out with the Jets “earning” the top pick, Young doesn’t think Lawrence should rule out returning to school, rather than suiting up in green.

“Don’t go to a team that you know is not going to be good for a long time and think, ‘Oh, I can put them on my back,’” Young said, via 247Sports. “Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman were two guys who joined bad teams, but there were already building blocks. They already had a plan. The Jets don’t look like a team with a plan. I would rather go to the Cincinnati Bengals. There are reasons to not head in that direction. Right now, the way the Jets are, I might think about going back to school because I don’t want to spend my career trying to carry a team on my back.”

Now, it should be noted that Young eventually did say Lawrence basically has to come out due to his draft standing and the money involved. But it is still noteworthy that he even entertained the idea of the Clemson star going back to school.

For what it’s worth, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently own the No. 2 pick, would be a much worse fate for Lawrence in our estimation. The Jaguars’ organization is a disaster and you don’t even get the benefit of the New York market.

If we had to guess, Lawrence is an absolute lock to turn pro, even if he won’t say so right now. No matter which team is picking first overall, it won’t impact Lawrence’s decision.