Tajh Boyd Called Out For First Quarter Clemson vs. Ohio State Tweet

Clemson is having a bad night – so is former star quarterback Tajh Boyd.

Boyd was confident the Tigers were going to run the Buckeyes off the field Friday night. Can you blame him?

Clemson has been college football’s premiere program over the last few years, alongside Alabama. Ohio State, meanwhile, sort of limped to the finish line this season. The script was flipped Friday night, though.

The Buckeyes beat the Tigers in blowout fashion this evening, advancing to the national championship in the process. Boyd may want to go ahead and delete a tweet he sent out at the start of the game. Take a look.

“This is gonna get ugly you can feel it in the air,” Boyd wrote on Twitter ahead of Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

This is gonna get ugly you can feel it in the air — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 2, 2021

Who knows? Maybe Tajh Boyd was siding with the Buckeyes tonight. He didn’t exactly specify which team he was referring to.

To be fair, Boyd wasn’t alone in his predictions. Most analysts and fans expected a big Clemson win. It was anything but.

Ohio State steamrolled Clemson and will advance to play Alabama in the national championship. Fans can’t wait for the powerhouse matchup (especially considering it’s not another Alabama-Clemson rematch).

College football is at its best when Ohio State is at the top of the mountain. It appears the Buckeyes have arrived.

As for Boyd, he may want to refrain from tweeting ahead of Clemson’s playoff games from now on.