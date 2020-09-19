The Spun

The Citadel Reportedly Declined Dabo Swinney’s Offer

Dabo Swinney wanted to start the second half of Clemson’s game against The Citadel on Saturday with a running clock due to the lopsided score. The Bulldogs didn’t oblige.

The Tigers took a massive 49-0 lead over The Citadel into halftime on Saturday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence torched the Bulldogs defense for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 8 of 9 completions in the first half. Running back Travis Etienne chipped in for 68 yards on eight carries while wideout Frank Ladson caught three passes for 87 yards and two scores in two quarters of play.

Given the lopsided score at the half, Swinney recommended the second half be switched to a running clock. But The Citadel didn’t have the same plan in mind.

Head coach Brent Thompson and the Bulldogs opted to continue the normal game-clock, declining Swinney’s offer. The Citadel is clearly looking to get in as many live reps as possible to prepare for the rest of its season.

The decision by The Citadel makes plenty of sense. The Bulldogs have just four games on their schedule this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s game, The Citadel will be halfway through its season. The Bulldogs have contests against Eastern Kentucky and Army remaining on the schedule.

As for the Tigers, today’s game acted as a scrimmage for the team to clean a few things up. Clemson will now have a two-week break before it takes on the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 3.

Swinney and the Tigers are well on their way to moving to 2-0 with a win over The Citadel on Saturday.


