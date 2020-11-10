The Full TV Ratings For Notre Dame vs. Clemson Are Massive

Clemson and Notre Dame put on a show this past weekend, as the two programs needed double overtime to decide a winner.

The Tigers knew they were going to be in for a long battle since Trevor Lawrence was out due to a positive COVID-19 test. However, freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked sharp in his second start, throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the Fighting Irish, quarterback Ian Book and running back Kyren Williams led the way by combining for four touchdowns in a 47-point outburst.

Now that we’re a couple of days removed from this double-overtime thriller, the full TV ratings are available. It turns out Clemson and Notre Dame had the largest audience out of any college football game this season with 10.1 million viewers on NBC.

Some of the game was on USA Network since President-elect Joe Biden made his acceptance speech around 8 p.m. ET. Even though USA Network only broadcasted this matchup for 64 minutes, it still reeled in 2.2 million viewers.

Out-of-home audience takes Notre Dame-Clemson telecast to 10.1 million viewers on NBC. Best college football audience of the season to date. And the 64 minutes of the game on USA Network (not included in NBC figure) was the best CFB window on cable TV on Saturday at 2.2 million — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) November 10, 2020

There’s a really good chance we’ll see a rematch between Clemson and Notre Dame later this year in the ACC Championship.

A second meeting between these two programs will probably look a bit different since Lawrence should be back in the starting lineup by then.

One thing is for sure, the TV ratings for a second installment of Clemson vs. Notre Dame would be really impressive.