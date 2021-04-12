There’s 1 Flaw With Trevor Lawrence Heading To The NFL

Trevor Lawrence is the most hyped quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck in 2012. But despite being the consensus top pick for over two years now, he might not be a flawless prospect.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller stated that turnovers are Lawrence’s one flaw. He pointed out that Lawrence threw five interceptions in his last six games for Clemson.

“Five interceptions in his last six games,” Miller said, via 247Sports. “Turnovers are the flaw here. We saw it in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. He was trying to make too much happen, holding onto the ball in the pocket. We saw some fumbles. Trevor Lawrence, sometimes underneath coverage gives him a bit of a problem. He’s got to see it better and cut down on some of these turnovers that we did see in college football.”

Granted, the touchdowns outnumbered the interceptions by a wide margin. Lawrence had 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 2020. For his career, he had 90 touchdowns to 17 interceptions and rarely fumbled.

Ultimately it shouldn’t matter. The Jacksonville Jaguars would likely draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall even if he thrown double the number of interceptions since his ceiling is so high.

That said, cutting down on interceptions will probably be one of the first things Urban Meyer works on with Lawrence. Interceptions in the NFL tend to be a lot higher than in college.

Will turnovers be a problem for Trevor Lawrence in the NFL?