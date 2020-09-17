College football is officially back, but it could be a while until our Saturdays are loaded with marquee matchups. At this moment, there aren’t too many great games on the schedule for this weekend.

The SEC isn’t going to kick off its regular season until Sept. 26, and the Big Ten won’t start until Oct. 24. This means only two of the Power Five conferences are playing football this upcoming Saturday.

Ranked teams like Clemson and Notre Dame should easily take care of business this weekend, as they’ll face The Citadel and South Florida, respectively.

Other teams ranked in the top 25, such as Cincinnati, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh, have favorable matchups as well.

Zach Barnett of FootballScoop is labeling this weekend’s slate of games as the “worst Saturday schedule” in modern college football history. Unfortunately that’s due to all the schedule changes that were made because of COVID-19.

Here’s the full schedule for this weekend:

It's no one's fault and thankfully it'll change quickly, but this is the worst Saturday schedule in modern CFB history. pic.twitter.com/zYbgeC6eL9 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) September 17, 2020

Thankfully, there’s one game on the schedule that should be a nail-biter.

Louisville and Miami will square off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This game will be covered extensively on College GameDay since the crew will be at Cardinal Stadium.

The Hurricanes were victorious in their season opener in large part because of its rushing attack with Cam’Ron Harris and D’Eriq King, whereas the Cardinals won their first game due to the arm of Malik Cunningham.

Which game from this weekend’s schedule excites you the most?