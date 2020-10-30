On Friday morning, ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow gave his thoughts on the looming matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Tigers could head into that matchup without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The likely No. 1 overall pick announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Following his diagnosis, there is a chance he won’t be able to play against the Fighting Irish. Tebow doesn’t think the Tigers need Lawrence on the field to take down Notre Dame, though.

In fact, he hasn’t been very impressive with Notre Dame all all this season. He suggested the only reason the Fighting Irish was in the top 10 was because of the university’s past.

“I think Notre Dame has been ranked really high because they’re also named Notre Dame … two weeks ago, they didn’t look like a top-10 team to me,” Tebow said.

Lawrence will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Boston College. However, there is a chance he’s back on the field by the time the Tigers face off against Notre Dame.

Even if he isn’t, Tebow is clearly confident in Clemson’s ability to take down the Fighting Irish. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will likely get the start this weekend against Boston College and against at Notre Dame if Lawrence can’t play.

Clemson and Notre Dame are slated to do battle next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.