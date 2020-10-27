Tim Tebow Asked What Trevor Lawrence Should Do If Jets Land No. 1 Pick

Trevor Lawrence made headlines on Tuesday when he gave a seemingly cryptic answer about his looming decision at the end of the season. The star quarterback remained noncommittal on whether he would declare for the 2021 NFL draft or return to Clemson for his senior season.

Naturally, football fans started to speculate. But they weren’t the only ones who had an opinion on what Lawrence should do.

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow issued his own words of wisdom for the Clemson junior in an interview on Tiki and Tierney. The analyst tried to put himself in Lawrence’s shoes as he spoke about the comments on Tuesday afternoon.

“If I was him, I would genuinely try to evaluate everything and look at it with open eyes,” Tebow said. “He’s so good and so talented, he will have leverage.”

Speculation surrounding Lawrence seems to be at an all-time high because of the increasingly likely chance that the New York Jets will receive the No. 1 pick in the draft. The situation in New York is dire after an 0-7 start to the 2020 season.

Media personalities and fans alike started to plead for Lawrence to stay at Clemson. While the 21-year-old will be in line for a huge payday if he opts for the draft, it’s certainly worth considering considering other factors.

Here’s a look at Lawrence’s direct quote on the situation from earlier:

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

One thing’s for sure: whenever Lawrence makes his decision the entire football world will be tuned in.