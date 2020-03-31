Todd McShay Explains Why Isaiah Simmons Missed Elite Grade

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is an elite draft prospect, but Todd McShay hasn’t given him an “elite” grade.

Simmons burst onto the national scene during the 2019 season due to his impressive play and versatility. The explosive defensive prospect had 108 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks for the Tigers last year.

Simmons’ dominant performance in the College Football Playoff caught the attention of scouts everywhere. Now weeks before the draft, the former Clemson linebacker is projected as a top-10 pick.

McShay thinks Simmons is a good player, but doesn’t necessarily classify him as “elite.” The only elite grade was given to Ohio State DE Chase Young. McShay joined ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday to give his reasoning as to why Simmons didn’t receive his prestigious elite status:

“He’s still developing,” McShay said, via 247Sports. “His instincts versus the run can continue to get better. He’s come a long way the last two years. This guy is a freak. When I sat down and talked to (Clemson defensive coordinator) Brent Venables a couple years ago, he was like ‘make sure you watch him.’”

If Simmons is still developing, the team that drafts him is in for a treat.

The former Clemson linebacker has all the tools necessary to compete at a high level in the NFL.

Simmons will make his transition from college to the pros at the NFL Draft on Apr. 23rd.