It’s never too early to look ahead toward the 2021 NFL Draft, and that’s why ESPN analyst Todd McShay has begun ranking the top prospects for next year’s class.

The 2021 class features a trio of talented quarterbacks in Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence. All three gunslingers should be first-round picks barring something catastrophic this fall.

Although it’s easy to fall in love with the quarterback position and strictly analyze that group, McShay’s top three prospects only includes one signal-caller. As you’d expect, the honor went to Lawrence.

For the past two seasons, draft analysts have called Lawrence the best prospect since Andrew Luck. He validated those claims when he won a national title in his first season with the Clemson Tigers. However, he’s not the only national champion that’s high on McShay’s radar.

Here are McShay’s top three prospects for the 2021 draft, via ESPN:

Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU Penei Sewell, OT Oregon

Chase had an incredible season with the LSU Tigers, totaling 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those are basically numbers that someone would put up in a video game, not real life.

As for Sewell, he showcased his skillset by keeping Justin Herbert clean for the majority of the 2019 season.

McShay’s full rankings that includes the top 32 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft can be seen with an ESPN+ subscription.