Tony Elliott Explains Why He Decided To Return To Clemson

Tony Elliott emerged as a potential candidate for the Tennessee head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason. Despite sitting down with Volunteers athletic director Danny White for an interview, the Clemson offensive coordinator decided to return to the Tigers in 2021. Tennessee ended up hiring former UCF head coach Josh Heupel, as Elliott held his spot as Dabo Swinney’s right hand man.

The Clemson OC made his first media appearance this spring on Thursday allowing him a time and place to describe his offseason journey. Elliott maintained that it “wasn’t the right time” to accept a head coaching job and that the decision to stay actually bettered his relationship with Swinney.

“You know, I thought I had kind of made it through (the coaching carousel) unscathed, and then the situation came up late with Tennessee,” Elliott said on Wednesday, per Saturday Down South. “Really, really appreciative of Danny White and just his interest in me and having an opportunity to talk to him and go through that experience. Definitely, it was something that I really had to sit down and think about and consider and pray about, and talk to people, and try to find the right confirmation. At the end of the day, when I put everything on the table, it just wasn’t the right time.”

“You have an opportunity to have this conversation with Coach Swinney, just strengthens our relationship even more. But at the end of the day, it just wasn’t the right time,” Elliott added. “Man, I’m just so happy to be here, you guys know I love it here. It’s a special place.

“It was good to go through that experience, but at the end of the day, Tennessee’s a great program really really honored to be considered whatever the day. It wasn’t the right time.”

One day, Elliott does seem like an obvious choice to lead as a head coach. At the same press conference, he was asked what he would be looking for in a program to seal the deal.

“An opportunity to win, definitely,” he answered. “There’s going to be high expectations wherever I go because of where I’m leaving, right, and I want to be in a situation where the people that I bring along — because it’s going to be hard work wherever I do decide when the Lord opens the right door… I want to be in a position where we have a legitimate opportunity to win.”

Clearly that opportunity didn’t present itself at Tennessee. Elliott will stay with to a Clemson squad with its sights set on another College Football Playoff run next fall.

