Chargers Reportedly Had Special Request For Travis Etienne

Clemson star Travis Etienne is expected to be one of the first running backs taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. One of the team’s reportedly targeting him, the Los Angeles Chargers, is interested in using him in a number of different ways.

Etienne participated in Clemson’s Pro Day today, measuring in at just over 5-foot-10, and 215 pounds, up from the 199 pounds he weighed at the start of Clemson’s fall camp. Even with that gain, he is still blazing fast, running two 4.40 40-yard dashes today.

He is expected to be a fringe-first round pick, battling it out with Alabama’s Najee Harris to be the top running back taken. With 4,952 rushing yards over four years, he’s the ACC’s all-time career rushing leader, and he added 1,155 yards as a receiver, 1,020 of which came the last two seasons.

He was also a big special teams contributor, returning 32 total kickoffs for 706 yards during his career. He only returned one punt, this season, taking it for an impressive 44 yards. The Chargers were interested in seeing him field some punts today, per reports.

I’m told the LA Chargers asked RB Travis Etienne to stay after the pro day to return punts #prodayszn — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers select No. 13 in the first round, which seems pretty early for the team to take a running back. The team isn’t up again until No. 47 overall in the second round, of course, you never know what the NFL Draft will bring. L.A. could add picks in a trade down, or jump up back into the late first or early second round if they really want Travis Etienne.

Austin Ekeler is currently the team’s lead running back. He was limited to 10 games due to injury, but picked up 933 total yards from scrimmage.

In his most recent mock draft for ESPN, Todd McShay has the Clemson star heading to the Buffalo Bills at No. 30 overall. He could really help that team balance out an offense that often abandoned the run at times last season.

[Andrew Groover]