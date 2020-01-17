Clemson RB Travis Etienne Announces NFL Draft Decision

Clemson’s Travis Etienne, arguably the most efficient running back college football has seen over the past decade, has made a pretty shocking decision about the 2020 NFL Draft.

Etienne took to his social media channels to announce that he will be back at Clemson for one more year. It’s a pretty surprising decision for the Tigers star, who was expected to be one of the first running backs off the board.

He released a lengthy statement about his decision on Twitter:

Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/r6ZifftnmM — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 17, 2020

From the letter:

“When I arrived at Clemson in 2017, I was just a kid from Jennings, Louisiana with a dream of becoming the best football player and best man I could be. Coach Swinney, Coach Elliott, my family, my teammates, and so many others have helped me reach for that dream every single day, and I will always be thankful for their belief in me as a player and as a person. “Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. “But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continue to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season.”

Travis Etienne finished the 2019 season with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Perhaps the most important part of the season for Etienne came with his improved ability as a receiver.

After grabbing just 17 receptions in his first two years with the team, Etienne racked up 37 receptions for 432 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Etienne was expected to go in the first few rounds, and was a legitimate contender to be a first round pick. This is a real shock, but a great one for Clemson.

