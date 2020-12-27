Trent Dilfer Has Message About Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

The consensus among NFL and college football analysts is that Trevor Lawrence is clearly the top QB prospect with Justin Fields a fairly distant second. But ESPN’s Trent Dilfer doesn’t appear to be part of that consensus.

Appearing on the Ryen Russillo podcast this week, Dilfer argued that the gap between Lawrence and Fields isn’t as big as most people say it is. He said that his sources in the NFL love the tape on Fields and believe he can thrive in the NFL.

“I don’t think the gap between Lawrence and Fields is as big as everyone is saying,” Dilfer said, via 247Sports. “I had a guy in the NFL that I really respect, call me last week and say, ‘I’m watching Field’s tape and I’m early to the party here and he’s blowing me away! He’s the opposite of what I’m being told he is.’ I said yeah, I’ve been kinda saying that, but I’ve been quiet about it, let me watch the tape. So I’m on vacation and I put on three tapes of Justin, and I’m like ‘woah, this guy has really grown!’ You watch his tape and he’s doing stuff that people say he can’t do. Tight window throws, deep out cuts, getting to his No. 2 and sometimes his No. 3, seeing the field horizontally, having wider field vision, handling the pocket – I was really impressed.”

Dilfer further said that the proper NFL people haven’t fully evaluated the Clemson and Ohio State quarterbacks yet. He believes that the gap will close between the two quarterbacks as the evaluation process progresses.

“The only guys that have really done the work right now are the TV guys like Daniel Jeremiah and Todd McShay. The NFL guys haven’t done the work yet. They are just trying to find a way to get to game time and dealing with COVID, injuries, roster adjustments… don’t lie to yourself fans and think the NFL crowd are studying Lawrence and Fields all day. They are doing the same thing we do and are watching them on TV.

“When they start doing the work and they start diving deep, deep, deep into every single snap – I think you’re going to see the gap close between Lawrence and Fields. I think it’s going to be one of those either/or things and teams are going to be fine with either.”

Only time will tell if Trent Dilfer is right in his assessment.

The two teams that are in a position to draft Lawrence and Fields – the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets respectively – have struggled mightily to get the most out of their QBs for decades.

Natural talent will go a long way in ensuring that Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields find NFL success. But they’ll need a lot more than that to match the hype.

Is the gap between the two quarterbacks smaller than people think?