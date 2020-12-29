Trevor Lawrence Addresses His Relationship With Justin Fields

All eyes will be on the quarterback match-up between Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields in this Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

The two stars are set to start opposite one another on Jan. 1 in the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl. There, they’ll compete for a spot in the National Championship Game.

Lawrence and Fields are among the best quarterbacks at the college level, having both been Heisman Trophy finalists during their careers. Both are likely to turn pro next year and will be top-5 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One would think that the two would be fierce competitors but according to Lawrence, they’ve developed a solid friendship over the last few years.

“We’re friends. We got a good relationship,” Lawrence said about Fields on Tuesday per Dan Hope. “… At the end of the day, it’s just fun getting the opportunity to play a team like Ohio State.”

It’s definitely awesome to see that two of college football’s best players can get along.

Of course, once Friday rolls around, Lawrence and Fields will be opponents.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback has been nothing short of magical in 2020. Through nine games, he threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding another seven touchdowns on the ground. When Lawrence is on the field, Clemson looks impossible to stop.

On the other hand, Fields is on his way back from a minor thumb injury. Ohio State played in just six games this year, but the Buckeyes quarterback looked consistent throughout. He ended the regular season with 1,521 yards through the air and 20 total touchdowns.

He briefly spoke about his preparation for this Friday’s game earlier this week.

“For this game, I’ve been preparing my butt off,” Fields said via Eleven Warriors. “I haven’t prepared like this the whole season.”

Lawrence and Fields will square off on Friday, Jan. 1 when No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State. Kick-off is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.