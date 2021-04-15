Colin Cowherd Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission

It is hard to imagine that Trevor Lawrence could say anything that would dissuade the Jacksonville Jaguars from taking him No. 1 in the NFL Draft later this month.

Lawrence spent years as the top recruit in his high school class. He won a national championship as a freshman at Clemson. He’s gone basically wire-to-wire as the expected 2021 No. 1 pick. A recent quote he gave Sports Illustrated shouldn’t be surprising, but it is in the world of sports platitudes, especially from a player as heavily covered and media-trained as Lawrence.

It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” he said in an interview with SI’s Michael Rosenberg. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

For Trevor Lawrence, most have greeted this admission with praise for his transparency and honesty. Colin Cowherd is one of the kings of blowing up a quote like this; had it come from Baker Mayfield, he’d clear his calendar for two weeks. From Lawrence, who has lived up to all of the hype for years now, and has won at every level, he has no issues though.

"Why would Trevor Lawrence have a chip on his shoulder? That's because since he was 14 he's been the best QB in the country." — @ColinCowherd

“His dad comes out and he says ‘He’s not award driven.’ ‘I want to win a Super Bowl at all costs,’ that’s not who he is. ‘He can walk away from the NFL tomorrow and be fine.’ Others who know Trevor Lawrence, it’s just ‘Football doesn’t define him.’ And my first reaction was ‘ooh, I dunno.’ But that was Andrew Luck…

“So you look at that story with Trevor Lawrence and go ‘That’s a concern.’ And then I think to myself, ‘Well, why would he have a chip on his shoulder?’… Well that’s because since he was 14 he’s been the best quarterback in the country. Nobody ever has doubted Trevor Lawrence. He doesn’t resent people because people have helped him.”

Cowherd says that Lawrence may not be a Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, or LeBron James, but that those people are the extreme exceptions, even among the most elite athletes. That doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be successful, citing other legendary athletes with similar personalities, like Joe Montana and Wilt Chamberlain.

It is probably a good sign that most seem to be taking the Trevor Lawrence story this way. Of course, it comes on the heels of the remarks made from anonymous NFL personnel about his longtime rival Justin Fields, alleging that the Ohio State quarterback was not a hard worker and doesn’t love the game, arguably the same things that one could take away from stuff that Lawrence put on the record himself. And there have been none of the same innuendos uttered about Lawrence during the lead-up to the April 29 NFL Draft. Hopefully the playing field for quarterbacks continue to level out in that way as well, and a calm disposition and laid back personality isn’t used as praise for some and a cudgel against others.