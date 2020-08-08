Trevor Lawrence Announces Decision For 2020 Season

Over the past week, a few notable names have opted out of the 2020 college football season. On Friday night, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed if he’ll play this fall, or sit out due to health concerns.

Lawrence told the media that he’s committed to playing this season. According to Grace Raynor of The Athletic, his mind was made up once he decided not to opt out.

It’s worth noting that Lawrence said “he’ll cross that bridge when it gets there” if the season timeline changes. We’d have to imagine this has to with the season hypothetically getting pushed back to the spring.

Most analysts project Lawrence to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has the arm talent and size to excel at the pro level. Though he’d be a top-five pick even if he sat out of the upcoming season, Lawrence could use that extra season to work on his accuracy.

Last season, Lawrence threw for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns. If he improves those numbers this fall, he’ll likely be in the running for the Heisman Trophy.

As for Clemson, Lawrence’s decision to play this year all but solidifies the program’s status as a title contender. After all, the team has made the national title game both years with him as its starting quarterback.

While the Tigers will have Lawrence to lean on this fall, some programs might have to play this year without their best quarterback. Earlier this week, Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson opted out of the season.

Rashod Bateman, Rondale Moore, Micah Parsons and Gregory Rousseau are all marquee players that will not play this fall. Lawrence would have easily been the biggest name to opt out had he gone that route, but he clearly has his sights set on another national championship.